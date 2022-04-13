11 Butte first responders awarded Copper Heart for life-saving service

BUTTE, Mont. - Between long hours and stressful situations where lives are often on the line, the job of a first responder can be a thankless one. But the folks in Butte, America are doing their best to rectify that.
Wednesday, at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 11 of Butte's first responders were awarded with the Copper Heart, given to those who have saved the life of another while on the job.
One of those recipients is Konnor O'Neill, who helped resuscitate an unconscious man quickly enough to regain consciousness on the way to St. James Hospital, where he made it out of the ordeal alive.
For O'Neill, seeing that kind of response is the best part of the job.
"It feels good. I'm very happy that he's up walking around today, still alive," O'Neill said. "That's probably one of the most rewarding feelings you can have in this career. It's just an awesome job. Got to continue to work hard and provide good care."
O'Neill is a second-time recipient of the Copper Heart, having been previously awarded it for his life-saving service back in 2020.
Even with experience, O'Neill says the second time was no easier than the first. But if you remain composed, you can save a life.
"Absolutely, your adrenaline still goes," O'Neill said. "But you just have to accept that you're excited and continue to provide the proper care you're trained to do. Just do everything the right way, and you should have good results. Then you can be happy with yourself."
In total, 26 of Butte's emergency responders have been recognized since the Copper Heart's introduction in 2019.
Below is a full list of the 2022 Copper Heart recipients:
- Emily Vincent, EMT
- Joslynn Haran, EMT
- Kahl Clark, Captain, Firefighter
- Curtis Kindt, Firefighter
- Matt McGree, EMT
- Mark Varcoe, EMT
- Pat Doherty, Captain, Firefighter
- Wayne Butori, Firefighter
- James Fox, EMT
- Konnor O'Neill, EMT
- Dan Boyle, Firefighter
The Copper Heart award program was initiated by recently retired A-1 EMT Archie Arntson, who presented the award ceremony on Tuesday.
