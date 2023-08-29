BUTTE, Mont. - A 20-year-old woman drowned in Delmoe Lake Sunday after her kayak tipped over.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook they received a 9-1-1 call of a man and a woman who in distress kayaking on Delmoe Lake.
The person who called 9-1-1 told JCSO they heard a man yelling for help and that they were drowning, according to JCSO.
A deputy responded to the scene with search and rescue teams, including Butte LifeFlight.
JCSO said responders determined the man and woman were on a single-person kayak with a dog and no life jackets, the kayak tipped over and the man and woman went in the water.
The man was able to swim to shore, but the woman was still unaccounted for.
LifeFlight located the woman underwater, and search and rescue crews on a boat were able to recover the woman.
the woman was identified as 20-year-old Abigail Richards, of Butte, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
