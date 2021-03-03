BUTTE, Mont. - Organizers for the 2021 Butte St. Patrick's Day are setting up a "standing parade" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Butte America Foundation has not received approval from Silver Bow County to host a St. Patrick's Day parade event in Butte in 2021.
Instead of a parade, the Butte Chamber of Commerce is encouraging homes, businesses, and schools to decorate their buildings and enter them into the "standing parade" contest.
The contest will be split up into three categories: home/residential, business and schools.
To enter, participants must send in their entry by March 16 at 10 p.m. Entry is free.
Participants may see their entry displayed on a virtual map that may be seen online or in-person.