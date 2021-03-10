BUTTE, Mont. - Montana Folk Festival organizers decided to postpone the summer 2021 event in Butte.
According to a release from Mainstreet Uptown Butte, the cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic safety risks of holding large gatherings.
Organizers said in the release the festival is postponed until summer 2022.
“We will have a summer that is closer to what we can remember before Covid, but we are not quite where we need to be to safely present a large event with thousands of attendees from throughout the region and nation,” George Everett, festival director, said in the release. “This has been a long hard road to get this far, and, sadly, there are a few hills and curves that remain ahead. There has been too much suffering and sacrifice to get us out of the nightmare we have been through over the past year. We do not want to risk any setback by letting our guard down too soon. The summer promises an exciting recovery for live entertainment, parades, weddings and gatherings of all kinds with smaller concert venues and sports events. But for larger events like the Montana Folk Festival we are just not there yet.”
“Warnings from health and public safety experts of a possible new wave caused by foreign and domestic variants, pandemic fatigue and the unknown possibility that vaccines may lose their efficacy after a few months have combined to persuade us that by this July it will still be too risky to try to gather for a large event.”