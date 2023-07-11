BUTTE, Mont. - The 2023 Montana Folk Festival is approaching this weekend, July 14-16, in the Mining City.
At the festival, there will be including a variety of musical acts and food.
Friday night will kick off with an opening ceremony at "The Original" Stage at 6:30 p.m., and music will begin at 7 p.m. on three stages: the Original, the Seacast Copper and the Dance.
Community members are encouraged to apply to become a volunteer at the festival. The Montana Folk Festival says on its website the event needs 850 or more volunteers to work with festival staff and technicians.
"Specific areas where we need the most help include Operations set up and tear down, Stage crew assistance building and breaking down stages, Backstage Hospitality, Info Booths, Beverage Ticket Sales and Beverage Servers," Festival Coordinator George Everett said in a release from Montana Folk Festival.
During the festival, there will be some road closures will be in place beginning Thursday night:
