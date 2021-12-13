BUTTE, Mont. - A man died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of A Street and Harrison Avenue in Butte Friday afternoon.
First responders arrived to the crash at around 2:45 p.m.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement said in a release the motorcycle driver was driving southbound on Harrison when it crashed into an SUV, traveling eastbound on A Street, while the motorcycle was trying to turn northbound on Harrison.
BSLE said the crash left the motorcycle driver seriously injured; he was brought to St. James Healthcare.
The driver died due to his injuries early Monday morning, BSBLE said, and he was 21-years-old.
Law enforcement is not identifying the man awaiting the informing of his family.
BSLE and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.