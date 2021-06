BUTTE, Mont. - A 26-year-old Anaconda man died after being involved in a car accident Thursday on I-15, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

At 3:26 p.m. a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and onto the median shoulder where it rolled. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected and both occupants were transported to the hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead while in transport.

MHP reports neither of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelt.