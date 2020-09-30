Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY (MEPA) FOR SALLY DEMARAIS- SMITH HAS EXPIRED. SALLY IS STILL MISSING. SHE MAY BE TRAVELING IN A 2005 GOLD TOYOTA COROLLA BEARING MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 231335B. SMITH IS A 53 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE IS 5 FEET 7 INCHES AND WEIGHS APPROXIMATELY 140 POUNDS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT GREAT FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE TAYLOR AT 406-564-8718 OR DIAL 911.