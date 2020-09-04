Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY... THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY READINGS, UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE (HIGH HAINES) TO PRODUCE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS. * WINDS: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 11 TO 19 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX: 6 &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH UP TO 6 INCHES ABOVE 7000 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PERSONS WITH PLANS TO BE IN THE MOUNTAINS OR BACKCOUNTRY WILL EXPERIENCE VERY COLD, WET AND WINDY WEATHER WHICH WILL PRODUCE EXCEPTIONALLY RAW AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&