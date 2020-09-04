ANACONDA- There are 45 cases of COVID-19 being reported at the Sanction, Treatment, Assessment, Revocation and Transition Center (START) Center in Anaconda.
Of the cases, 42 are offenders and three are staff members at the facility according to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Public Health Department.
The facility offers an assessment/sanction center for adult males who have violated conditions of community placement including pre-release, parole, or probation the health department says.
An offender at the facility showed symptoms of COVID-19 last weekend and tested positive for the virus.
The Anaconda-Deerlogde County Public Health Department says after that, they then conducted contact tracing on all 130 offenders and 40 staff members at the facility in cooperation with the Department of Corrections and state health officials.
No offenders or staff members have required hospitalization.
Most of the cases occurred in one pod according to Chief Executive Officer for CCCS, Mike Thatcher, however, as a precaution the entire facility has been placed on quarantine.
“For months we’ve been taking all the advised precautions at START and will continue to do so,” Thatcher said. “The staff has been doing a fabulous job handling this situation and so have the offenders. Plus, we’re receiving great support from the health department and the DOC. Now we just need get through the next few weeks.”
The additional reported cases in the facility now bring the total COVID-19 cases in Anaconda Deer Lodge County to 48.