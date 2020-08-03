SHERIDAN, Mont. - Fire crews are working to contain a lightning-caused wildfire burning near Sheridan Monday.
The Old Baldy Fire, located about 6-miles northeast of Sheridan, is covering an estimated 75-acres and is currently zero-percent contained as of Monday, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF). The fire began on Saturday, Aug. 1 due to lightning.
The fire is burning in Subalpine fir and dead White Bark Pine, according to BDNF's post. BDNF says the fire had "single and group tree torching with short crown runs and spotting a couple hundred feet" on Sunday.
BDNF says they are expecting to see similar fire activity Monday with possible spotting growth.
A nearby Type III Incident Management Team is working to contain the fire with the help of several helicopters at this time. BDNF says there are about 70 total personnel working on location.
The towns of Sheridan and Twin Bridges will continue to be seeing smoke.