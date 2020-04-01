BUTTE-In the Mining City, a few city organizations are teaming up to provide a little motivation and encouraging words to businesses and residents during the pandemic.
With virtually no guests, staff at the Miner's Hotel are busy cleaning and working on small projects around the hotel and the speakeasy, Fifty One Below. "We are cleaning things up a little bit, getting things as absolutely clean as we can and we're doing some improvements, so when we do get that chance to open back up," owner Ted Ackerman said.
Business has come to an almost halt for Ted and his wife Cheryl. Cheryl owns the gift shop, Butte Stuff, next door to the hotel. Ted adds they're both trying to remain positive, and when they looked out their window over the weekend and saw an uplifting message left by the city, they couldn't help but smile.
"Well it is nice to see the signs around, like I said we're all in this together whether we're Uptown or downtown we just have to fight through it," Ted said.
Over one hundred of the signs were placed around the city, each with the simple but powerful message, "Believe in Butte."
Director of Headwaters RC&D Julie Jaksha says Believe in Butte captures what the Mining City is all about. "And during times of chaos, or when things have gone bad, the community is always there supporting and rallying and I want those signs there as a constant reminder," Jaksha said.
The signs were a collaboration between Headwaters, The Butte Chamber of Commerce and the Butte Local Development Corporation. The organizations paid for the signs and with the county's permission, they placed them all over the city for residents to wake up to on Saturday.
Jaksha adds an additional fifty signs have been ordered by community members as well. Anyone interested in a sign can contact Rob McClain at Copper City Signs and the signs are $12 each.
Jaksha wants to remind people that any business in need during the shutdown is encouraged to contact Headwaters or the BLDC for advice.