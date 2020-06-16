BUTTE-Action Inc.'s free Summer Meals for Kids program is in full swing, which ensures no kid goes hungry during summer vacation in Butte.
Action Inc. has been providing free meals for kids through grants and donations for the past 30 years in Butte. When schools shut down due to the coronavirus, back in March, the Butte School District started up the program to feed kids for the remainder of the school year.
Now that school is out, Action Inc. took over with grab and go lunches at 17 different sites across Butte and one in Ramsay.
The meals include cereal, milk, fruit and a hot lunch item like chicken nuggets.
Anyone that is one to eighteen is allowed to get a free meal through the program. The program provides both breakfast and lunch to any kid and organizers say they give out roughly 1,000 bags a day.
Action Inc. Outreach and Community Development Specialist Connie Ternes-Daniels says the program wouldn't be possible without the generosity of volunteers and local businesses in Butte.
"With the added economic hardship that is put on families due to the coronavirus, I think the kids and families are going to need this program more than ever this year," said Ternes-Daniels.
Free meals are given out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for a full list of grab and go locations click on Action Inc.'s website.