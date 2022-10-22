JACKSON, Mont. - A man was taken into custody after firing aimlessly at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge in Jackson.
Multiple calls were received early in the morning Saturday by the Beaverhead County 911 Center about an active shooter at the lodge, Beaverhead County Undersheriff, David Wendt reports.
Reports indicated there were two active gunmen possibly armed with shotguns that were shooting the lodge from the outside, with the possibility of a third man involved.
Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dillon Police Department Officers, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers and Wisdom Ambulance all responded to Jackson.
On scene, one armed suspect was quickly detained and law enforcement searched and secured the area looking for the possible second gunman.
An investigation determined the incident stemmed from an alcohol fueled fight in the lodge, and when the men involved were asked to leave, one left and came back from his cabin with a pistol and began firing at the lodge.
The sheriff’s office reports the man continued firing aimlessly and was wandering around the area until he was apprehended.
While he was walking around, he reportedly forced his way into two occupied cabins near the lodge. No injuries were reported during the incident and everyone returned to their families safely.
It was determined there was only one shooter and the others in the man’s party were not involved.
The man was arrested and booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center pending multiple felony charges.
Three loaded firearms were recovered, seized and found to have either been used or had been prepared for use by the suspect.
This is believed to have been an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.
“The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thanks to all the Officers who responded in a quick and coordinated manner, and the various agencies who sent resources to aid,” undersheriff Wendt said. “We would also like to thank our Dispatch team, including the off shift ones who came in to lend a helping hand. They showed their true skills in fielding multiple 911 calls, coordinating with other agencies, and manning all of the radio traffic in the near four hour event. We could not have done it without you. And last but not least, thank you to the staff of the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge whose quick thinking to lock the doors, and watch the event on live camera footage giving responding Officers a first hand knowledge of the situation, kept lives safe. Not a single person was injured during the incident and everyone returned to their families safely.”
