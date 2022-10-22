Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect slick road conditions and reductions in visibility with falling snow. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&