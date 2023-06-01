Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site closed temporarily

News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
ALDER – Flooding on the Ruby River has inundated Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site, and the site has been closed temporarily for public safety.
Recent rain and snow runoff have raised water levels in many areas. Flooding poses hazards to recreationists, including colder water temperatures, unseen obstacles and reduced access.
Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site will reopen as conditions allow. For updates on restrictions and closures of Montana waterbodies and lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
