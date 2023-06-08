Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site closed temporarily
News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

ALDER – Flooding at Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site has receded, and the site has reopened.

The site was closed on June 1 because flooding on the Ruby River inundated the site. Water levels in many waterbodies remain high. Flooding poses hazards to recreationists, including colder water, unseen obstacles and reduced access.

For updates on restrictions and closures of Montana waterbodies and lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

