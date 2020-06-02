BUTTE, Mont. - Tuesday night is an important night for Butte-Silver Bow County with all the county office positions on the election ballot.
Butte-Silver Bow County staff were busy at the Butte Civic Center all day Tuesday registering voters, collecting ballots, and checking envelopes. Staff say they had a steady turnout throughout the day.
In the first round of ballots counted on Monday, Butte Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis says they already received about 8,000 ballots. She adds they're expecting another 4,000 ballots on Tuesday.
Workers at the Civic Center and voters casting ballots were spread out to follow proper social distancing.
The big item on the Butte-Silver Bow ballot on Tuesday night is the Chief Executive's race and five Butte natives are running, including J.P. Gallagher, Ted Deshner, Tom Cronnelly, Brendan McDonough, and current Chief Executive Dave Palmer.
Hollis says this is a very important race for Butte.
"We're the only county at this time that has all the county offices on the ballot. Oher counties do not have that," said Hollis.
She adds if you forgot to sign your ballot or if you didn't receive one, you can stop by the Civic Center and staff will answer any questions or concerns you may have. Ballots can be dropped off at the Civic Center or the Butte Courthouse until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.