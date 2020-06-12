ANACONDA-In Anaconda, the high school football team is looking to raise money for some new equipment and to help with that, players and coaches are donating their time to better the community.
About a dozen Anaconda High School football players and some of their coaches were busy mowing lawns, on Friday in Anaconda.
The group met Friday morning to divide into teams and then loaded mowers and weed wackers into their trucks to get to work.
Friday was the first day of the teams community fundraising effort and head coach Riley Schell says together they mowed over 20 lawns in the community.
Schell says the team is looking to raise $6,000 for a five man lead sled to improve their training and practices. He adds all the players that mowed lawns on Friday donated their time to help improve the school's football program.
Schell says all the extra money raised from their fundraiser will go to new shoulder pads and helmets for the team.
"They're donating their time, when they could be out fishing or hiking or biking but they want to see a change in our program and they know that putting in this time, we can get the equipment we need to make us better," said Schell.
He adds if you still want your lawn mowed or to donate to the program it's not too late, Schell says you can contact the football program directly or the Anaconda Boosters Club on Facebook.
The team will be mowing lawns again on Monday June 22, Wednesday June 24 and throughout the summer.