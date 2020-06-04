ANACONDA-After months of uncertainty, the Anaconda High School Class of 2020 will finally get their graduation ceremony, Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
Crews were hard at work fixing up Mitchell Stadium for Friday night's graduation ceremony. Anaconda will graduate 69 seniors in a shorter and more spread out ceremony.
Anaconda Junior/Senior High School Principal Monte Thacker says students will all be six feet apart, only immediate family will be allowed at the ceremony and everyone must wear a mask.
Thacker adds no one that falls under the category of high risk will be allowed at the ceremony.
The Community Hospital of Anaconda even donated money for custom Anaconda Class of 2020 masks for the ceremony.
Thacker adds all 5 valedictorians will make their speeches along with a commencement speaker during the ceremony.
Thacker says staff at the high school want to try and keep the ceremony as normal as possible for the students.
"They look forward to the whole process and it's a big deal for the families too and so we want to ensure as much as possible that we can maintain normalcy for the students and for the families," said Thacker.
All guests in attendance for the ceremony were required to RSVP ahead of the ceremony, says Thacker to keep track of the people that attend the ceremony.
Guests and graduates can start arriving at the stadium at 5:30 p.m. and graduation will begin at 6 p.m. and last for about an hour.
The ceremony will be live streamed on the school's Facebook page and website for those that can't attend.