ANACONDA-In Anaconda, parents and the school district are coming together to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents of seniors in Anaconda came up with the idea of posters for their students and they teamed up with the school district to hang seventy posters in front of the school district building.
There is a poster for every graduate with their picture and name on it and there is even a large banner that reads "We love our seniors, Class of 2020."
Anaconda Superintendent of Schools Justin Barnes says volunteers from the Anaconda Community Intervention Group placed signs in the yards of all seniors to show even more support, on Thursday.
Barnes adds they're happy to announce that they've received approval from the health department to host a graduation ceremony next month.
"It's their moment in the sun and so we want to make sure that they're highlighted, that they get the recognition they deserve, we felt that was very important," said Barnes.
He says graduation will be a different this year and will be held at Mitchell Stadium at 6 p.m., on June 5. Only immediate family of the graduate are allowed and staff recommend people wear masks for the ceremony.