ANACONDA, Mont. - Anaconda Pintler Search and Rescue crews were out for several hours, looking for an injured and stranded person.
According to Anaconda Pintler Search and Rescue, crews were searching for the individual in a snowstorm in the night with law enforcement before they had to call it and regroup in the daylight.
The individual was eventually located by the SAR team and, due to their injuries, they were taken by the Anaconda Fire Department.
