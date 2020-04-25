ANACONDA-First responders, medical staff and other front line workers have been working hard to keep their communities safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
In Anaconda, community leaders started a program to show appreciation for front line workers while also supporting local businesses.
Front line workers at the community hospital of Anaconda were treated to wraps, fried chicken and homemade potato chips for lunch on Friday.
"It allows us to make food for the front line people, so it's awesome it's just been a great program and Anaconda has gotten behind it," said Lynette Fougler, co-owner of the Seven Gables.
The Seven Gables and the Haufbra each delivered 25 fresh, homemade meals to the hospital on Friday as part of Anaconda's Front Line Appreciation Group program.
"It's dear to my heart and I appreciate that the community has supported us and then we can turn around and support those front line employees," said Foulger.
Small business owners, like Foulger and community leaders say the FLAG program is a win, win for front line workers and business owners during these tough times.
"For them to see how much we all appreciate them and so nothing like a good meal to show that appreciation," said Gloria O'Rourke, executive director of the Anaconda Community Foundation.
The Anaconda Community Foundation and the Anaconda Local Development Corp. helped to bring the country wide program to Anaconda. The program uses donated funds from community members to buy meals from restaurants for front line workers.
In Anaconda, the FLAG program has raised about $2,000 and O'Rourke says their goal is $5,000 and hundreds of meals.
She adds they plan to keep the program going as long as it's needed in Anaconda. "Although we're making progress, Covid isn't going away and so we know we need to keep in this to keep supporting our front line workers," said O'Rourke.
The group already has plans to deliver more meals next week and both the workers and restaurants say they appreciate the support.
For more information on how to donate to the program, head over to the Anaconda Community Foundation's website.