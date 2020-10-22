ANACONDA - Apoc World, a sporting goods shop and gun range, will be the host of a Halloween event next Friday and invites other local businesses to be a part of the fun.
The event is anticipated to be a trunk-or-treat style event, but this is subject to change after its confirmation from the health department. The event will be held in the Apoc World parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. next Friday night.
"The kids need something, it's been a pretty long summer with this coronavirus going on," says Bud Myotte of Apoc World. "I think everybody's been shelled up at home and I think it's important we continue to have some kind of event to keep things going in the community..."
Myotte also says that the event will meet all health and safety requirements even if it has to change formats. Masks will be required and vehicles will be parked at least ten feet apart.
Apoc World is located at 1618 Montana Drive in Anaconda. The event will be free to attend.