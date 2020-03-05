ANACONDA - The Anaconda community continues to show their support for Morgan Sanders, the 16-year-old girl injured in a snowmobile accident last month.
Recently, two of Morgan's friends made t-shirts in her honor and hundreds of students, staff and community members in Anaconda purchased those shirts to show their support.
Anaconda Junior Senior High School students and staff in orchestra, art and even gym class were sporting their t-shirts in honor of Morgan, Thursday morning.
Two of Morgan's best friends, Gracey Klanecky and Kesslynn Trent helped come up with the idea for the creative t-shirts. "We wanted to get the word out there and say everybody we need your support, Morgan needs your support and it's going to help Morgan so much," Kesslynn said.
The t-shirts are helping to raise money for Morgan's medical expenses and to allow her family to stay in Spokane while she is recovering.
Gracey even came up with the hashtag "Faith For Morgan" which is on the back of every shirt.
With help from other friends and family, they've been able to sell almost 300 shirts so far.
"It really means a lot, especially to her I was telling her about it and she said she is really thankful for everybody and that everybody wears them and supports her," Gracey said.
The t-shirts also pay tribute to Morgan's positive attitude and love for the outdoors, with stars, mountains and the quote, "Only in the darkness can you see the stars."
"Every single community member reached out and asked can I have one of these and said what can I do to help and it just shows how much this little community cares about every single person," Kesslynn said.
Even Morgan's younger sister Megan was sporting a shirt on Thursday, and she says she is overwhelmed by the love from the community.
"It means so much to me that Anaconda will come together to support one of their own," said Megan.
Over the past few days, Morgan has made tremendous progress at a rehab center in Spokane that specializes in traumatic brain injuries. Megan says she is eating solid food, forming full sentences and relearning how to walk.
She adds they hope to have Morgan home in about three weeks and she is anxiously waiting for that day.
"Morgan you're my best friend, I love you so much and I can't wait to just hang out with you everyday," said Megan.
To purchase a shirt, contact the Anaconda Junior Senior High School.