Anaconda teacher, class bring Christmas to family that lost home in a fire

ANACONDA, Mont. - A family of seven in Anaconda lost their home to a fire just before the Christmas season, but one teacher and her students at the local high school are helping this family get through the holiday.
Erin Everett typically teaches English at Anaconda Junior/Senior High School. But this month, she's teaching her students the value of helping others.
What originally began as a simple service project idea has turned into a mission for her class of eighth graders, who are determined to bring Christmas to a local family that lost their house to a fire by raising donations to buy gifts that they can put under the Christmas tree. And Everett couldn't be prouder.
"There's a lot to be learned, but I think some of it is the leaning for adults that are watching [the students], like me," Everett said. "Kids are naturally generous and naturally resilient. They wanted to help. It came to them, it's about them, and they are really driving the whole project."
Thanks to their GoFundMe page and help from a number of local businesses, these students have gotten plenty of gifts for everyone in the family, including the cat and the dog.
"Luckily, they live in the most generous community in the world," Everett said. "Each business that we contacted gave something for everyone in the family. It really fed the kids a lot of positive energy to feel encouraged in what they were doing, and it taught them a lot about their own community and how good it feels to be of service to others."
The students will continue their gift wrapping through the week, and all the gifts will be delivered to the family in time for Christmas.