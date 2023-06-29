ANACONDA, Mont. - The Copper Village Museum and Art Center (CVMAC) will be hosting a fundraiser on July 21 through July 23 In Anaconda.
Art in Washoe park will be held at Montana’s Historic Washoe Park, it will feature more than 80 art vendors with handmade goods and the event will have many food options along with multiple live bands and acts.
"Art in the Park is Copper Village Museum and Art Center's primary fundraiser. It keeps the art center open for the Anaconda community and helps cover costs for children's art classes, gallery exhibits, building improvements, and preserving Anaconda's history, "said Alicia Morley, CVMAC Board President.
The event will take place over a weekend in July, CVMAC provided a list of the event hours:
Friday, July 21, 10 am to 10:30pm
Saturday, July 22, 10 am to 10:30pm
Sunday, July 23, 10 am to 4 pm
CVMAC also provided all the different costs for admission:
Weekend pass - $20 Seniors - $15
Day Pass - $8 11-17 yrs - $5 Senior - $5 10 yrs and under free
Family Weekend Pass (Family of 4) - $50
Early tickets will be available at Copper Village or tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the gates of the event.
