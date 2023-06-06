Annual Dust to Dazzle tour kicking off in Butte June 24

BUTTE, Mont. - Community members in Butte will have the opportunity to tour historic houses during the annual Dust to Dazzle tour Saturday, June 24.
This year, community members will be able to tour the Lexington Hoist House, located at 1501 N. Main.
A release from the Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization (BCP) said Acro refurbished the Lexington, built in the 1940s, before transferring ownership to Butte-Silver Bow County.
Other 'dazzle' historic houses included in the tour are at the west end of Daly Street: a refurbished Craftsman at 720 W. Daly and a 1906 Victorian-era home at 723 W. Daly.
The 'dust' properties, properties in the undergoing the beginning phase of restoration, include:
- An 1880s miner's home located at 122 W. Daly
- A brick duplex that was temporarily a hospital at 111 W. Daly
- An 1880s mercantile store at 1607 N. Main that is transforming into a grocery/deli.
At the end of the tour is the St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 1308 N. Main, "with its beautiful hand-painted frescoes on the walls and ceiling," the release from BCP said.
The event kicks off at noon and ends at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and will be available at all the properties in the tour on the day of the event, or in advance at Isle of Books, the Corner Bookstore and Second Edition Books.
