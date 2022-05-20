BUTTE, Mont. - The forecast for Friday initially looked bleak with yet another late spring snow shower, but the sun came out and warmed things up perfectly for the annual Mariah's Challenge charity golf event. That's almost too perfect of an analogy for how a community can come together to transform a truly tragic event into something wonderful.
The people of Butte know the story well. On October 28, 2007, 14-year-old Mariah McCarthy was killed by an underage drunk driver.
But her memory lives on through Mariah's Challenge, a program that provides scholarships for high school students who can avoid the dangers of underage drug and alcohol use.
While it was initially started by Mariah's father Leo and the McCarthy family, events like the annual golf charity outing show that the challenge has thrived in the arms of the entire community.
"I play a small part," McCarthy said. "This is Butte. This is Butte right here. They come out for anything. Look at the weather- it was snowing today, and they still showed up."
"That's the faith and the obligation they want to give to those youth who take the challenge," McCarthy continued.
From organizers to sponsors, to family friends, the scope of the Mariah's Challenge community is massive. Just hear it from some of today's golfing participants.
"The 11 years that I've done this, we continue to get the same people every year that continue to support his cause," said Travis Hettick, the charity golfing event organizer.
"I live in New York, but I make it a point to fly out here every time for this event," said Robert J. O'Neill, a family friend of the McCarthys.
"It's pretty cool how Butte ends up rallying around causes and things like this, and it's important for all of us to be a part of this kind of thing in our community," said Tony Michlig of Butte Auto, a sponsor for the Mariah's Challenge charity golf outing.
Over the last 11 years, the yearly charity golf outing is responsible for raising over $400,000 worth of scholarships for over 400 local students. And countless more have been impacted by Mariah's story.
On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, the 21 Mariah's Challenge scholarship recipients for 2022 will be awarded at the Montana Tech auditorium. And with Mariah's Challenge being a true community cause, everyone is invited.
