ANACONDA, Mont. - An Anaconda High School student was arrested on Thursday after reportedly making a threat to shoot up the school.
Anaconda School District Superintendent Justin Barnes said that the district was alerted by the Anaconda Police Department of the threat just before noon.
Immediately, he said, the school initiated its "emergency protocol," going into lockdown and increasing security around the school.
As the afternoon progressed, he said that the threat was deemed "minimal," after authorities identified the suspect.
The male student was apprehended just after 3 p.m., according to Barnes.
At this time, it is unclear when, or if the student will be charged, as calls to the police chief have not yet been returned.
Superintendent Barnes said that classes will resume as normal on Friday and he thanked the police department for mitigating the situation and keeping everyone calm.
The Varsity Girls' basketball game and Senior Parents Night has been postponed until Feb. 12.