ANACONDA, Mont. - More than 40 artists from around the U.S. and Canada, including local artists, are being showcased at the Anaconda Wildlife Art Expo.
From Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, the Copper Village Museum and Art Center is hosting the show along with a mix of outdoor activities, vendors and two evening socials.
Admission to the demonstrations at the coroner of Park and Main as well as to the artist displays is free at eight different venues in Anaconda.
A reception to meet the artists is planned for the evening of Friday, Sept. 16 and a wild-game feed and auction is being held on Saturday, Sept. 17.
You can read more about the founding of the event and this year’s featured artist from the Copper Village Museum and Art Center here.
