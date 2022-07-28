UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 9:55 A.M.
The following is a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office:
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:05am, the Madison County Communications Center received a 911 call from the area of South Main Street in Twin Bridges.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to an initial report of an adult female victim that had been injured in a possible assault. The reported suspects were two adult males that had fled the incident scene. Witnesses at the scene reported the fleeing suspects were possibly armed with a firearm.
Madison County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the Sheridan area in an attempt to locate the fleeing vehicle and suspects.
The male suspects were reported driving on Mill Creek Road outside Sheridan. At 11:38am, MHP Troopers and Madison County Deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop with the individuals near the 200 block of Mill Creek Road. One of the suspects was arrested on scene with charges now pending. The second suspect was detained at the scene and subsequently released without charges.
The female victim was transported from the scene to a medical facility to receive care for her injuries.
If you witnessed any part of the incident or have any further information regarding the incident, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 406-843-5301.
SHERIDAN, Mont. - There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Mill Creek outside Sheridan Thursday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook the activity has resolved, and there is no threat to the public; however, law enforcement is staying in the area.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
