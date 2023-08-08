WISDOM, Mont. - A 44-year-old man was driving west on secondary highway 278 when he saw a man on an ATV.
According to the fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the 44-year-old perceived the ATV driver to be a threat and swerved to avoid him, at this time the ATV went into the path of 44-year-old.
The man hit the ATV on the shoulder of the road and the 21-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene.
