DEER LODGE, Mont. - Law enforcement is on the lookout for a suspect in the Racetrack area between Deer Lodge and Anaconda on I-90 Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the Montana Highway Patrol, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man with tattoos on his face, hand and neck. He was wearing a dark blue or green hoodie, khaki pants, a black hat and running shoes.
MHP said he is on foot.
Anyone who sees the suspect is warned to not approach him--call 9-1-1.
MHP is asking the public to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.