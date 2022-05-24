Authorities seek man suspected of distributing anti-Semitic flyers

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department needs your help tracking down a man, who is suspected of distributed anti-Semitic flyers.
The flyer pictured above is one of many found recently by people living in the Upper and Lower Westside area.
Sheriff Ed Lester told Montana Right Now that home surveillance video shows an adult, white man distributing these flyers on car windows and porches.
He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweats and white tennis shoes.
And Sheriff Lester said that he may face charges for distributing literature associated with a hate crime.
Authorities are asking people who live in the area to review their home security camera footage.
If you have any information, call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at: (406) 497-1120.
