UPDATE: DEC. 21 AT 10:09 A.M.
An autopsy is underway in Missoula Tuesday on the man who died after Sunday night's shooting at a home in Butte.
A release from Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Butte police detectives will be going to the autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab.
Further, two defendants in the case will be making court appearances Tuesday afternoon.
BUTTE, Mont. - A man died after a shooting that took place at a Butte residence Sunday night.
Just before 7 p.m., first responders arrived to the crime scene located on the 800 block of South Main Street.
Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement (BSBLE) said in a press release a 42-year-old man, of Butte, was shot and transported to St. James Healthcare. He was pronounced dead soon after he arrived to the hospital, according to BSBLE.
Law enforcement officers detained and questioned several people who were at the home. BSBLE said they found evidence.
There is no danger to the public at this time.
The investigation is on going.