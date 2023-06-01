DILLON, Mont. - A baby bison was captured after being spotted lying in a yard in Dillon.
Dillon Chief of Police Jeremy Alvarez said the police department received a complaint around 7:30 am of the animal lying in a yard at Legget St. and Johnson St.
Dillon Police Officers, Beaverhead County Sheriff Deputies, Montana Livestock Inspector and Montana Game Wardens responded to the area and it was determined the animal was domesticated and not wild.
It was captured without injury and reunited with the owner.
Residents are being reminded of ordinance 6.08.010, which prohibits keeping livestock in town except for domestic chickens.
“Unfortunately, the Yellowstone film crew or Kevin Costner were not on scene,” Alvarez said. “Remember, when you come across wild animals anytime of the year, if you care, leave them there.”
Article has been updated to reflect the animal was a bison.
