BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Public Schools students who received a COVD-19 vaccine next Thursday will be eligible for a $500 award.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is holding a Back-to-School vaccination clinic for school students ages 12 to 18 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Naranche Stadium Courtyard.
According to the health department, all students receiving a COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible for a $500 award.
A drawing for the $500 will be held immediately after the clinic.
In addition, once students are fully vaccinated, they are entered into the Butte-Silver Bow Vaccine Sweepstakes, with $35,000 awarded weekly through Sept. 30.
Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The Extra Sprinkles Ice Cream truck will also be at the clinic, giving all students receiving a vaccination a free ice cream treat.