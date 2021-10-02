Bacon & Brew Fest returns to Butte

Butte, MONT. -- In terms of food, bacon and beer are about as American as it gets. So leave it to Butte, America to turn those two things into the main premise behind an entire festival.
Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday evening at the Butte Civic Center, simply to drink beer and eat bacon at the annual festival.
Like many get-togethers, the Bacon & Brew Fest took a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID. But the festival, now in its fifth year, returned to the Mining City on Saturday.
The yearly event is hosted by Cherry Creek Media with the help of numerous local bacon and beer vendors. General manager Dan Charon says he's excited to see the community get together for a sip or a slice.
"My favorite part is just seeing all the full people," Charon said. "We've got a lot of different bacon treats, and seeing people eat way too much food is the best part. And it's always the best bacon I've ever had. There's sweet bacon, salty bacon, every kind of bacon you can imagine."
In addition to stuffing their faces, attendees enjoyed live music and had the opportunity to donate to the fundraiser in the Civic Center lobby.