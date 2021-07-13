BUTTE, Mont. - Basin Creek Reservoir and Basin Creek Park to Public Access are being immediately closed due to wildfire risk.
A release from the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow says after consulting with District Ranger Tim Lahey of the Butte Ranger District Office of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Butte-Silver Bow Director of Fire Services, it was determined to implement the closure.
The Basin Creek area will remain closed until conditions improve.
“We regret the inconvenience this will cause the public, especially those who had reserved the park for events later this summer, but we believe it is extremely important to protect the watershed that provides Butte with is highest quality, lowest cost source of potable water,” the release said.