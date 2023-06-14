UPDATE, JUNE 14, 2023:
A Basin man who fired a gun into a home and tried to shoot others with the intent of “ridding a town of LGBTQ+ residents” has been sentenced.
John Russell Howald was convicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17, and was sentenced recently to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
On March 22, 2020, Howald went on a self-described mission to “rid” the lesbian, queer and gay community in Basin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana.
Howald was armed with two assault rifles, a hunting rifle, two pistols and multiple high-capacity magazines that were taped together to speed reloading, the attorney's office reported.
He reportedly walked to the first victim’s residence and fired multiple rounds from an AK-style rifle into her property and home, and hoping he had killed her, he set off toward other houses occupied by people who identify as lesbian, queer or gay.
Local residents stalled Howald long enough for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy to respond and inadvertently recorded Howald yelling and firing more rounds with the same rifle.
Howald also pointed the AK-style rifle at the officer, nearly starting a shootout in downtown Basin, and then fled into the hills, firing at least one round as he went.
Law enforcement arrested Howald the next day and found him armed with a loaded pistol and a knife. Officers also found an AR-style rifle and a revolver in Howald’s car, along with an AK-style rifle, a hunting rifle, and ammunition in his camper.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Basin man has been charged after reportedly firing a gun into a home and threatening the individual with violent, homophobic slurs.
The DOJ reports the indictment alleges that on March 22 of 2020, 44-year-old John Russell Howald tried to injure a person because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation.
Howald reportedly fired a gun into the person’s house, stating that he wanted to, “get rid of the lesbians [and] gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the individual.
Howald is scheduled for an arraignment on June 29 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Great Falls.
John Russell Howald is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and with the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.
Article originally published June 2, 2021.
