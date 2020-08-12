UPDATE: Aug. 13 at 10:04 p.m.
DILLON - An infrared flight measured the Bear Creek Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest at 3,987-acres over Wednesday night.
U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) updated in a Facebook post the fire is zero-percent contained at this time.
Gusty winds and low humidity caused the fire to actively burn Wednesday. BDNF says the fire will experience similar activity Thursday due to similar weather conditions, and short crown runs and possible short-range spotting are expected.
Thursday, crews will be getting roads ready for setting up new containment perimeters on the east side of the fire and lengthening them to the Continental Divide, BDNF says. Crews will resume to use the existing road system to contain the fire, and plan for burnout work to fully establish the containment perimeters. Helicopters are standing by to drop water if necessary.
One Type 2 Incident Management Team, eight helicopters, three Type 1 crews, three fire engines and 129 workers total are assigned to the fire.
The Continental Divide Trail is temporarily closed, along with other surrounding trials. Lemhi Pass Road is closed from Brenner Lane to the Idaho border. BDNF is heavily encouraging the public to not enter the area or use nearby roads for safety reasons.
The Bear Creek Fire is reported to be at about 5,000 acres by 4:00 pm Wednesday.
Fire officials are reporting the fire burned actively throughout the day in all fire divisions, in fuels primarily of dead and down timber, heavy timber and some grass sage.
Fire growth was fueled by Red Flag Conditions and high winds, and Red Flag Conditions are predicted to end at 9:00 pm Wednesday night, however, the potential for active fire behavior will continue.
High winds, smoke and erratic fire behavior had aviation resources grounded Wednesday.
There are no evacuations at this time, however, an area closure will be done for public and firefighter safety.
Resources on scene remain the same, with the addition of helicopters to two Type 1, three Type 2, two Type 3 and two Type 3 scooper helicopters.
Other resources are either on-site or inbound, including dozers, strike teams and other fire support.
About 200 people are on-site and more are inbound, all assigned to Bear Creek Fire.
The Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT) of the Northern Rockies Team arrived today, led by Incident Commander (IC) Joe Sampson, and held an in-briefing at noon with B-D fire officials.
At 6:00 am Thursday, August 13, the Type 2 team will assume control of the fire.
An incident command post, (ICP) will be established in Dillon and limited to 25 people. Other fire personnel will be staged in spike camps to assure social distancing.
Smoke was visible over a large area throughout the day, including Dillon, the communities of the Big Hole Valley, Tendoy, Lemhi Valley and the area surrounding Salmon, Idaho.
Currently, BDNF is reporting the fire is covering 1,500-acres Wednesday, compared to 200-acres Tuesday. BDNF says in a release fire officials say the heavy fire activity is due to the low relative humidity, which affected humidity recovery for fuels.
BDNF says there will be an area closure for the public and firefighter safety.
Forecasted weather conditions alert Red Flag Warnings including strong winds, low humidity and significant dry fuel quantities. BDNF says the Red Flag Warning is expected to last throughout today.
BDNF says there are similar staff and equipment at the scene of the fire Wednesday with the addition of helicopters to two Type 1, two Type 2, and one Type 3 helicopters. There are three Type 1 crews, one Type 2 crew; a Type 2 Initial Attack Crew; six Type 6 Engines; 1 tactical Water Tender.
On Wednesday, the Type 2 Incident Management Team will show up with a preparations meeting at noon. Thursday the Type 2 crew will take control of the fire.
BDNF says smoke was hovering over the valleys early Wednesday and will increase over the course of the day. Smoke visibility is covering a large region, including Dillon, Big Hole Valley communities, Tendoy, Lemhi Valley, and the area surrounding Salmon, Idaho.