DILLON, Mont. - The Bear Creek Fire burning in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reportedly grew an additional 1,300-acres over Tuesday night, dangerous Red Flag Warning weather conditions continue to be in effect.
The fire was initially reported Tuesday morning and it is located in the Lemhi Pass area on the Dillon Ranger District of the forest.
Currently, BDNF is reporting the fire is covering 1,500-acres Wednesday, compared to 200-acres Tuesday. BDNF says in a release fire officials say the heavy fire activity is due to the low relative humidity, which affected humidity recovery for fuels.
The cause of the fire is uncertain at this time.
BDNF says there will be an area closure for the public and firefighter safety.
Forecasted weather conditions alert Red Flag Warnings including strong winds, low humidity and significant dry fuel quantities. BDNF says the Red Flag Warning is expected to last throughout today.
BDNF says there are similar staff and equipment at the scene of the fire Wednesday with the addition of helicopters to two Type 1, two Type 2, and one Type 3 helicopters. There are three Type 1 crews, one Type 2 crew; a Type 2 Initial Attack Crew; six Type 6 Engines; 1 tactical Water Tender.
On Wednesday, the Type 2 Incident Management Team will show up with a preparations meeting at noon. Thursday the Type 2 crew will take control of the fire.
BDNF says smoke was hovering over the valleys early Wednesday and will increase over the course of the day. Smoke visibility is covering a large region, including Dillon, Big Hole Valley communities, Tendoy, Lemhi Valley, and the area surrounding Salmon, Idaho.