DILLON - The Bear Creek Fire has grown more than 7,400-acres Tuesday after heavy fire activity, and crews are continuing to work to contain the fire burning in the Beaverhead National Forest.
According to a release from the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team (NRWFMT), the lightning-caused fire is currently 10-percent contained and covering a total of 7,442-acres.
On Monday, crews worked to build containment lines from the 515 road to the Continental Divide with heavy equipment. NRWFMT says crews managed burnout operations in the Bear Gulch area on the fire's northeast region. Gusty and fluctuating winds boosted fire activity in the southeastern corner when crews "pulled off the line" at 2 p.m., according to NRWFMT's release, but continued when conditions were safe enough. The fire burned old timber inside the fire's borders with intermittent spotting. NRWFMT says crews successfully managed the spots and established a fire line along the 1883 road. Helicopters and scoopers assisted in water dropping.
Tuesday, NRWFMT says crews are anticipating high fire activity within the interior fuels on the east and north parts of the fire. Crews are going to work mop-up efforts in the north part and steady the line due to Monday's burnout operation.
In the west part, crews will work to finish building a containment line from the 515 road to the Continental Divide with the help from equipment, NRWFMT says. Crews will attempt picking up the fuel break to the Continental Divide in the south part of the fire. Helicopters and scoopers are standing by for aerial assistance, along with two initial attack aircrafts to observe new fires.
There are currently eight helicopters, two fixed-wing water scooping airplanes, eight Type 2 Initial Attack crews, three Type 1 crews, 16 engines and 445 total crew members working to battle the fire.
NRWFMT says Tuesday's dynamic weather conditions will make the fire activity dynamic. A Fire Weather Watch is in place, with lightning and 30-mile-per-hour wind gusts from 4 p.m. to midnight. Temperatures are predicted to reach the low to mid-80 degree range and relative humidity in the low 20s. Cloudy skies could potentially decrease fire behavior Tuesday morning. There is a predicted 30-percent chance of rain with a 45-percent chance of lightning. There's a higher chance for precipitation and thunderstorms Wednesday with a 45-percent chance of wetting rain.
NRWFMT is warning the public in the Clark Canyon to be watchful of aircrafts assisting in water sources on the fires and should avoid area aircraft.
Road closures include Lehmi Pass from the Montana Highway 324 intersection to Lehmi Pass.