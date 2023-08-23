HELENA, Mont. - Officials in Beaverhead County have reached out to Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen regarding property tax increases following residential reappraisals.
Montana property owners were recently sent property classification and appraisal notices by the Montana Department of Revenue, which sparked concerns of potential property tax increases.
Now, Beaverhead County is asking AG Knudsen’s opinion on the interpretation of laws related to property tax levies.
According to the Montana Association of Counties (MACo), the request seeks clarification on the calculation of statewide school equalization mills.
You can read the county’s request to AG Knudsen here.
MACo also sent a letter to Governor Greg Gianforte regarding the county mills.
