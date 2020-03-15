DILLON - All schools in Beaverhead County will be closed through March 27.
Below is a Facebook post from the superintendent of School District #10:
School Closure 3/16-3/27 - Good afternoon to all Beaverhead County Parents, Guardians, Staff, Students and Community Members, this is Mr. Shipman, Superintendent of School District #10, with an important message. Due to the latest developments over the weekend, in an overabundance of caution for the safety of our community, Public Health is mandating a two-week closure of all schools in Beaverhead County, effective 3/16/2020 through 3/27/2020. This includes all activities as well. This decision is made in collaboration between the schools and the County Public Health Department. The schools will take two days to develop plans for remote instruction and will communicate the requirements for the school work your child will be responsible for. We will be evaluating the situation closely, and will reassess the situation on a weekly basis. Updates on future plans for the school will be released on, or before, 3/27/2020 by the respective schools. http://edne.tw/n620348