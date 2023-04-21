DILLON, Mont. - Earlier this week, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a criminal for lying on the stand.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office managed to capture the lying groundhog for fibbing about spring coming soon.
“We wanted everyone to know that the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office has arrested this lil critter for Lying on the Stand in regards to SPRING coming SOON!” the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said.
