WISE RIVER-The Beaverhead County Sheriffs Office is investigating after they received two reports of vandalism in the Wise River/Fishtrap area in the past three weeks.
One of the cases reported to Beaverhead County actually occurred in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. However, Beaverhead County Undersheriff Bill Knox says the incident they're investigating happened at the Bryant Creek Campground, last weekend.
The incident at Bryant Creek is being investigated by the county's Wisdom deputy says Undersheriff Knox.
He adds, people had their tires and rafts slashed and some rafts were cut loose which sent them floating down the river.
At this time, the Beaverhead County Sheriffs Office has not identified a suspect. Undersheriff Knox says there could be other cases of vandalism in the area but the river also cuts into Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow counties.
If anyone has information to help identify the suspects in the case, you're asked to call Deputy Ken Peterson at 406-683-3700.