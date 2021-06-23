BELGRADE, Mont. - The Belgrade Police Department is warning people of a scam involving taking wire transfers to purchase vehicles online.
The website “apex-repo-motors.com” is reportedly taking wire transfers to purchase vehicles online, and residents are saying they have given the people from the site money and have not received the vehicles according to the Belgrade Police Department’s update.
An address on Yukon in Belgrade is listed by the website, however, the owner of the property is unaware of the website and not involved in the scam the update says.
Belgrade police have notified the domain registrar in hopes of having the website removed for fraudulent activity.
“All evidence from the registrar indicates that the people that set up the site are not in the United States,” the Belgrade Police Department said.
The Better Business Bureau says the following are the hallmarks of a vehicle escrow scam:
- The price of the vehicle for sale is almost always far below market value.
- To justify selling the car quickly at a low price, the bogus seller may claim to be deploying overseas, going through a divorce or suffering the loss of a husband or son who owned the car, which brings painful memories.
- Sellers never meet buyers in person nor allow the buyer to see the actual vehicle.
- Bogus sellers claim it is safe for interested buyers to send money. They assert that the transaction is protected by eBay Motors or an independent third party shipping company that will hold the funds in escrow until the buyer receives and approves the vehicle. In reality, eBay’s protections only apply to items where the transaction is all on its platform. Crooks regularly use eBay’s name, even sending fake invoices with the company’s letterhead or sending emails that appear to be from the company.