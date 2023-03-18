WISDOM, Mont. - If you’re looking for a summer gig, Big Hole National Battlefield is looking for applicants for Coyote Camp and the Summer Speaker Series.
Those applying for Coyote Camp will help with the week-long event that hosts up to 200 students a day.
Demonstrators are also needed for their Summer Speaker Series to present programs on weekends and through the summer.
Big Hole says they provide housing, mileage (depending on distance), per diem and an honorarium.
Previous demonstrators have presented on topics as diverse as traditional nimí·pu· foods, flint knapping and fire management in the region.
If you are interested in participating in the programs, you can contact the park for an application and additional information at BIHO_Visitor_Information@nps.gov or (406) 689-3155. All applications must be received by April 15.
