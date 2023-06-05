BUTTE, Mont. - The B’Nai Israel Temple, the only synagogue in Butte and the longest continuously used synagogue in the state, is going through a transformation.
The synagogue’s congregation has dwindled in recent years, and they usually do not have enough members to conduct a full service, said congregation member Janet Cornish. But they wanted to keep the building in use and find a new purpose for it.
When discussions over what is next for the building started, the idea of a cultural center came up. The city has such a diverse history with so many ethnic and religious groups moving there for mining and related industries, she said.
“And through our discussions, we determined that honoring not just Butte’s Jewish heritage, but also the heritage of all those who came here would be something our community could get behind,” Cornish said.
This is the oldest still-in-use synagogue in the whole state of Montana. It was built in 1903 and dedicated in 1904, so preserving the building and its place in Butte was important to not only the congregation, but other groups in the city, too.
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, Urban Revitalization Agency and Historic Preservation Office have all since gotten involved in supporting the transformation.
“Basically, it's you know, it's an amazing state of preservation. There are some architectural features that are completely outstanding, this building, and unusual, and they're all really well-kept. You know, just basically using it to get people involved and to get people in these doors to actually see this place, which is amazing,” said Kate McCourt, Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives officer.
The plan for the building right now is that guest lecturers come to give presentations in the historic space regarding Butte’s culture and cultural history, Cornish said. It would also be open for other events, like live music, performances, weddings, funerals and other life cycle events.
Cornish said the Jewish congregation can continue to utilize the space as a place of worship, as well. Other religious groups may also be able to use it, if needed.
The cultural center is a nonprofit, which means the board who is overseeing it is still looking for short-term and long-term grants to improve accessibility and keep the building’s lights and water on, Cornish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.