ANACONDA, Mont. - A boat heavily infested with zebra mussels was intercepted at Anaconda Monday.
“This was the most mussels I’ve ever seen on a boat in Montana,” said AIS Area Supervisor John O’Bannon. “The boat owner was very cooperative and happy to have the boat inspected.” The watercraft will undergo a mandatory 30-day dry time followed by decontamination by FWP AIS staff.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported the boat was being transported from Lake Macatawa, Michigan, to Missoula with plans to launch on Flathead Lake later this spring.
Boaters must stop at all watercraft inspections stations they encounter, and all boats entering Montana from out of state must be inspected before launching on Montana waterways.
This is the third mussel-fouled watercraft intercepted in Montana.